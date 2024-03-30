Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money laundering case

Bank Holidays April 2024: Branches to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

8 foods diabetic patients must eat

This Mughal emperor imprisoned his own father

8 foods that are healthy but not 'nutritious'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

Made in Rs 20 crore, the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys grossed Rs 215 crores worldwide. The team was welcomed by Rajinikanth at his Chennai home.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Rajinikanth with director Chidambaram (Image source: Chidambaram Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Superstar Rajinikanth welcomed the talented team Manjummel Boys, including director Chidambaram, Ganapathi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol and Arun Kurian. The Malayalam film released in February has done wonders in the original language, and even in Tamil and Telugu languages. 

Rajinikanth met the film’s team at his Chennai home, and the team shared a glimpse of their meet on Instagram. In the photo, Rajinikanth is seen posing with the director and cast members in smiles. The team uploaded this special moment on social media, and thanked Rajinikanth, by captioning the photo, "Thank you S U P E R S T A R." Earlier, Kamal Haasan invited the team to his home, and lauded their efforts. 

Here's team Manjummel Boys with Rajinikanth

Earlier in March, trade analyst Shreedhar Pillai tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) that Rajinikanth attended a special screening of  Manjummel Boys in Chennai. He wrote, "The latest celebrity to rave about #ManjummelBoys is none other than #SuperstarRajinikanth! A special screening was arranged by director #Chidambaram for #Thalaivar.”

Here's the post 

Manjummel Boys pays tribute to Kamal Haasan’s cult film Guna (1991). Kamal Haasan also attended a special screening in Chennai and appreciated the team. He was also reportedly impressed with the placement of the Kanmani Anbodu song in the Malayalam flick. As South First reported, after watching the film, Kamal said, "Love doesn’t exist only between a man and a woman. Mohabbat is also meant for friendship.”

About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films. The film has no superstars and Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. Even without the presence of any heroine, the film is right on the path of success. Based on the 2006 incident in the small town of Manjummel, the movie shows how Siju heroically rescued Subhash who fell into a crevice in the Guna cave of Kodaikanal during their trip.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Security beefed up in UP's Ghazipur, last rites at 10 am

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement