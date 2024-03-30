Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

Made in Rs 20 crore, the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys grossed Rs 215 crores worldwide. The team was welcomed by Rajinikanth at his Chennai home.

Superstar Rajinikanth welcomed the talented team Manjummel Boys, including director Chidambaram, Ganapathi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol and Arun Kurian. The Malayalam film released in February has done wonders in the original language, and even in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Rajinikanth met the film’s team at his Chennai home, and the team shared a glimpse of their meet on Instagram. In the photo, Rajinikanth is seen posing with the director and cast members in smiles. The team uploaded this special moment on social media, and thanked Rajinikanth, by captioning the photo, "Thank you S U P E R S T A R." Earlier, Kamal Haasan invited the team to his home, and lauded their efforts.

Earlier in March, trade analyst Shreedhar Pillai tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) that Rajinikanth attended a special screening of Manjummel Boys in Chennai. He wrote, "The latest celebrity to rave about #ManjummelBoys is none other than #SuperstarRajinikanth! A special screening was arranged by director #Chidambaram for #Thalaivar.”

The latest celebrity to rave about #ManjummelBoys is none other than #SuperstarRajinikanth!



A special screening was arranged by director #Chidambaram for #Thalaivar. pic.twitter.com/EPhPTAfAzb — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 7, 2024

Manjummel Boys pays tribute to Kamal Haasan’s cult film Guna (1991). Kamal Haasan also attended a special screening in Chennai and appreciated the team. He was also reportedly impressed with the placement of the Kanmani Anbodu song in the Malayalam flick. As South First reported, after watching the film, Kamal said, "Love doesn’t exist only between a man and a woman. Mohabbat is also meant for friendship.”

About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films. The film has no superstars and Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. Even without the presence of any heroine, the film is right on the path of success. Based on the 2006 incident in the small town of Manjummel, the movie shows how Siju heroically rescued Subhash who fell into a crevice in the Guna cave of Kodaikanal during their trip.