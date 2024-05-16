'Desh mein koi maai ka laal...': PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc for spreading lies about CAA

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, PM Modi also alleged that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that the latest example of 'Modi's guarantee' is the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday berated the Opposition for allegedly trying to push the country towards riots by spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Prime Minister said that granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA and that although those in the INDIA bloc claim they will remove it nobody can "end the CAA."

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, he also alleged that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that the latest example of 'Modi's guarantee' is the CAA. "Granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA... They all have been living in our country for a long, they are those people who have to suffer because of the partition of the country based on religion," PM Modi said.

"These (Congress) people climb the stairs of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they don't remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi himself ensured these people (minorities living in neighbouring countries) that they could come to India whenever they wanted. In the last 70 years, thousands of families have taken asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not Congress' vote bank. SP, Congress, and INDIA bloc are spreading lies about CAA and tried to push the country towards riots," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that he "unmasked" the intentions of Congress and SP, adding that they can not end CAA. "It's Modi who has unmasked you. You are a hypocrite, communal. You left this nation to burn in the communal fire for 60 years. I am saying it clearly, it's Modi's guarantee: 'desh-videsh kahin se bhi, jo bhi taakat ikatthi karni hai kar lo'... You can't end CAA. We are working on giving citizenship to those who are victims of partition, which has already started under CAA," he added.

PM Modi further said that the excitement shown by the people of Srinagar in the polls is proof that no one can bring back Article 370 and do politics of "vote bank." "Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake? (has anyone been born in this country who can repeal the CAA?). Nobody can remove the CAA," PM Modi said.

On Wednesday, the central government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates, over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants. The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per a statement by the Union Home Ministry.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

