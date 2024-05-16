Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Desh mein koi maai ka laal...': PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc for spreading lies about CAA

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Tim Cook meets Indian student while hiking, confesses about major Apple 'fumble'

Viral video: Baby elephant receives 'Z-category security' during family nap in Tamil Nadu reserve

Sattva Yoga Academy: Illuminating the path to inner transformation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Desh mein koi maai ka laal...': PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc for spreading lies about CAA

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Tim Cook meets Indian student while hiking, confesses about major Apple 'fumble'

Shark Tank India’s ‘beauty with brain’ Namita Thapar aces Cannes debut in sultry blue gown

Yoga asanas to improve blood flow in legs

Humans who transformed themselves into animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Meet actress who began career as child artist, decided to quit acting, become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam after..

HomeIndia

India

'Desh mein koi maai ka laal...': PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc for spreading lies about CAA

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, PM Modi also alleged that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that the latest example of 'Modi's guarantee' is the CAA.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 16, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday berated the Opposition for allegedly trying to push the country towards riots by spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Prime Minister said that granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA and that although those in the INDIA bloc claim they will remove it nobody can "end the CAA."

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, he also alleged that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that the latest example of 'Modi's guarantee' is the CAA. "Granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA... They all have been living in our country for a long, they are those people who have to suffer because of the partition of the country based on religion," PM Modi said.

"These (Congress) people climb the stairs of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they don't remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi himself ensured these people (minorities living in neighbouring countries) that they could come to India whenever they wanted. In the last 70 years, thousands of families have taken asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not Congress' vote bank. SP, Congress, and INDIA bloc are spreading lies about CAA and tried to push the country towards riots," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that he "unmasked" the intentions of Congress and SP, adding that they can not end CAA. "It's Modi who has unmasked you. You are a hypocrite, communal. You left this nation to burn in the communal fire for 60 years. I am saying it clearly, it's Modi's guarantee: 'desh-videsh kahin se bhi, jo bhi taakat ikatthi karni hai kar lo'... You can't end CAA. We are working on giving citizenship to those who are victims of partition, which has already started under CAA," he added.

PM Modi further said that the excitement shown by the people of Srinagar in the polls is proof that no one can bring back Article 370 and do politics of "vote bank." "Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake? (has anyone been born in this country who can repeal the CAA?). Nobody can remove the CAA," PM Modi said.

On Wednesday, the central government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates, over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants. The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per a statement by the Union Home Ministry.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | US President Joe Biden, Republican rival Donald Trump agree to presidential debates in June and September

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi declares assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, majority in fixed deposits, cash in hand is Rs 52920

'Entrepreneur cannot...': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement