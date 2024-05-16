Twitter
Meet actress who began career as child artist, decided to quit acting, become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam after..

HS Keerthana was a popular face in the film industry but after she grew up, the actress decided to serve a greater purpose and appeared for the UPSC exam. HS Keerthana took six attempts but she finally cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 16, 2024, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors and actresses start their careers and achieve great success in the film industry but then they decide to quit acting to pursue a different career path. Today, we will tell you about an actress who started her career in films as a child actor but then decided to quit showbiz and become an IAS officer. 

We are talking about HS Keerthana who completed her journey from being a child artist in films and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer. HS Keerthana was a popular child artist who appeared in several TV shows such as 'Karpoorada Gombe', 'Ganga-Yamuna', 'Muddina Aliya', 'Upendra',' 'A', 'Kanoor Heggadati', 'Circle Inspector', 'O Mallige', 'Lady Commissioner', 'Habba', 'Dore', 'Simhadri', 'Janani', 'Chiguru', and 'Putani Agent'. 

HS Keerthana was a popular face in the film industry but after she grew up, the actress decided to serve a greater purpose and appeared for the UPSC exam. HS Keerthana took six attempts but she finally cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167. She then got an opportunity to serve as the Assistant Commissioner in the Mandya district of Karnataka, as her first posting.

Before becoming an IAS officer, HS Keerthana also appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011 after which she served as a KAS officer for 2 years before pursuing UPSC.

HS Keerthana, today, serves as an example for many people who are scared to leave their lucrative jobs behind and prioritise their dreams, despite the unsurmountable challenges.

HS Keerthana began her career as a successful actress but is now living her dream as an IAS officer. 

