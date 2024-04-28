Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

In view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today (April 28), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid possible traffic congestion and manage their travel accordingly.

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) in Shahbad Daulatptur is set to conduct a training programme for officials involved in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 today (April 28). With respect to the training programme, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed in the area from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sunday.

Commuters coming from the S.B. Dairy side towards DTU/S.P Badli metro are advised to take the right turn at St. Xavier’s red light and then take the K.N. Katju Marg to reach their respective destinations.

Whereas, commuters travelling from the S.P. Badli Metro/ Sec. 18 & 19, Rohini sides towards the S.B. Dairy will make the left turn from Sec. 16 Rohini to reach K.N. Katju Marg. From there, they are advised to take U-turn on K.N. Katju Marg to reach their respective destinations.

Moreover, trainees attending the programme are advised to park their vehicles at Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10 Rohini, and use the Park and Ride facility to reach Delhi Technological University.