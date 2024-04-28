Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

Viral video: Rediscover childhood bliss with this nostalgic 90s birthday party plate, watch

Ever seen elephant playing cricket? This viral video will leave you stunned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

 10 foods that can cause bloating

9 times Bollywood actors sang songs in their own films

9 times Bollywood actors turned singers for their own films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

In view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today (April 28), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid possible traffic congestion and manage their travel accordingly.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) in Shahbad Daulatptur is set to conduct a training programme for officials involved in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 today (April 28). With respect to the training programme, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed in the area from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sunday.

In view of the training programme, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid possible traffic congestion and manage their travel accordingly.

Commuters coming from the S.B. Dairy side towards DTU/S.P Badli metro are advised to take the right turn at St. Xavier’s red light and then take the K.N. Katju Marg to reach their respective destinations.

Whereas, commuters travelling from the S.P. Badli Metro/ Sec. 18 & 19, Rohini sides towards the S.B. Dairy will make the left turn from Sec. 16 Rohini to reach  K.N. Katju Marg. From there, they are advised to take U-turn on K.N. Katju Marg to reach their respective destinations.

Moreover, trainees attending the programme are advised to park their vehicles at Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10 Rohini, and use the Park and Ride facility to reach Delhi Technological University.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Billion-dollar bust or comeback queen?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: 88 seats across 13 states are going to polls today; check key seats, candidates

This show is first Indian series on Netflix to trend globally for a month; it's not Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara

Mukesh Ambani lost 15 kgs without any workout, his secret diet plan includes...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement