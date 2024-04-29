Twitter
India

Chhattisgarh: 8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Bemetara

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

Images: PTI
Five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official said.

The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said. Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said. The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

 

