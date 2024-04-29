Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

Taarak Mehta's Samay Shah shares details about his last chat with on-screen dad Gurucharan Singh: 'He was working on...'

What is Robusta Coffee? Know its origin, health benefits and more

How to find Best out of MobileAppDaily’s Mobile Top App Development Companies of 2024

'Disturbing actions allowed': India summons Canada envoy over Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians eye to bounce back against formidable Lucknow Super Giants

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

Taarak Mehta's Samay Shah shares details about his last chat with on-screen dad Gurucharan Singh: 'He was working on...'

7 most expensive beers in India

Silent signs of iron deficiency in summer

Indian legends who never played T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

Taarak Mehta's Samay Shah shares details about his last chat with on-screen dad Gurucharan Singh: 'He was working on...'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

HomeTelevision

Television

Taarak Mehta's Samay Shah shares details about his last chat with on-screen dad Gurucharan Singh: 'He was working on...'

Gurucharan Singh's on-screen son Samay Shah has also reacted to reports that the missing actor was in depression.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Gurucharan Singh with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Samay Shah/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gurucharan Singh, who played Sodhi in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since a week. The actor left for Delhi's domestic airport to travel to Mumbai on April 22, but he never took a flight and went missing. two days after he went missing, Singh withdrawn Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24, as confirmed by CCTV footage. There has been no update about the actor since then.

Now, Samay Shah, who is still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Junior Sodhi, has shared details about his last conversation with his on-screen father. He said that Gurucharan had motivated him when they last spoke 4-5 months back and also shared that the missing actor was working on his Punjabi film.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Samay said, "I spoke with him 4 to 5 months back over the phone. The conversation went on for an hour or more and he kept motivating me, we spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing."

Talking about Singh's upcoming plans, Samay added, "He had a lot of things planned, both in life and career. Whenever we spoke, I would keep asking him about what was going on in his life. He was working on a Punjabi film, but I don’t have a clear picture because he is someone who likes to give surprises. I was both excited and curious to know what he is up to. I am not sure, but the movie was called GCS. I think he was also working on an app. I think he will be back very soon."

There had been reports that Gurucharan Singh was in depression in the last few months. Refuting such reports, Samay stated, "I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him."

READ | This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Pen drive, blackmail and...': BJP leader shared shocking details about Prajwal Revanna videos months ago

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

Meet actress, who was rejected from show, told 'nobody will cast you', later she refused to meet SRK, became...

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

These 9 Indian dishes make it to the list of ‘best stews in the world’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement