Taarak Mehta's Samay Shah shares details about his last chat with on-screen dad Gurucharan Singh: 'He was working on...'

Gurucharan Singh's on-screen son Samay Shah has also reacted to reports that the missing actor was in depression.

Gurucharan Singh, who played Sodhi in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since a week. The actor left for Delhi's domestic airport to travel to Mumbai on April 22, but he never took a flight and went missing. two days after he went missing, Singh withdrawn Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24, as confirmed by CCTV footage. There has been no update about the actor since then.

Now, Samay Shah, who is still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Junior Sodhi, has shared details about his last conversation with his on-screen father. He said that Gurucharan had motivated him when they last spoke 4-5 months back and also shared that the missing actor was working on his Punjabi film.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Samay said, "I spoke with him 4 to 5 months back over the phone. The conversation went on for an hour or more and he kept motivating me, we spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing."

Talking about Singh's upcoming plans, Samay added, "He had a lot of things planned, both in life and career. Whenever we spoke, I would keep asking him about what was going on in his life. He was working on a Punjabi film, but I don’t have a clear picture because he is someone who likes to give surprises. I was both excited and curious to know what he is up to. I am not sure, but the movie was called GCS. I think he was also working on an app. I think he will be back very soon."

There had been reports that Gurucharan Singh was in depression in the last few months. Refuting such reports, Samay stated, "I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him."

