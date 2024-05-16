Twitter
Indian cuisine at Cannes 2024: This is what to be served at 'Bharat Parv', check complete menu

A special feature of this year's festival is "Bharat Parv," hosted by India. It serves as a platform for showcasing Indian cinema to the world.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 16, 2024, 07:15 PM IST

Cannes 2024: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14th in Cannes, France, bringing together movie lovers, celebrities, and dignitaries from around the globe. Known for its dazzling red carpet events and curated selection of films, Cannes is a highlight of the international film calendar. India is making its mark at the festival this year, with government officials, filmmakers, and representatives from various states attending.

A special feature of this year's festival is "Bharat Parv," hosted by India. It serves as a platform for showcasing Indian cinema to the world. The food menu at Bharat Parv, carefully crafted by Chef Varun Totlani, offers a delicious mix of regional flavors designed to appeal to international guests.

Food menu at Bharat Parv at Cannes 2024:

For Starters: Guests can indulge in Makai Mathri, Puranpoli Tart, Prawn Ver Masala Tart, and Lal Mass Pao.

Main Course: Delight in Asparagus and Butternut Squash Moilee with fresh coconut milk, Mushroom Bhutwa with Potato Foam inspired by the homes of Uttarakhand, and Lamb Yakhni served with morel miso rice and katlam.

Dinner: Experience a fusion of flavors with Jicama and Coconut Malai Momo with Passion Fruit Thukpa, Ponkha and Charred Corn Chaat, Khad Sweet Potato with Malabar Paratha, Khad Turbot with Malabar Paratha, and Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal. Non-vegetarian options include Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Lamb.

Dessert: Conclude the culinary journey with a decadent Cacao dessert served inside the aged shell of the fruit, alongside Melon Rabri with Roselle Sorbet and Cacao.

