India

Several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails, searches underway

Earlier on May 12, eight city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Several Delhi hospitals including Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital among others received bomb threat emails on Tuesday.

