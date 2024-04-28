Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped Poonam Mahajan as its candidate from Maharashtra’s Mumbai North Central and replaced her with senior lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam. BJP release 15th list of candidates. Ujjwal Nikam, a senior public prosecutor, has appeared for the government in several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai attack case. In his long and illustrious legal career, the Padmashree awardee was also associated with cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the murder case of Poonam’s father and BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. He will face Congress’s city unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, both Maharashtrian faces.