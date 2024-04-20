Israel Launches Missile Attack on Irans Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Israel avenges April 14 attacks, Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran: Report According to reports, Israeli missiles have attacked a site in Iran. The attack comes days after Iran launched a massive strike on Israel to avenge an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria. According to Iranian media, an explosion was heard at an airport in Isafahan, but the cause was not immediately known. Notably, several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.