Viral

Viral video: School teachers build artificial pool in classroom for students, internet loves it

A heartwarming video of students from Mahsaunapur Umarda school in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, turning their classroom into a swimming pool has gone viral, spreading joy across social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of creativity and joy, a video capturing students from Mahsaunapur Umarda school in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, turning their classroom into an artificial pool has taken social media by storm. The video, shared by All India Radio news, showcases the students gleefully enjoying their unique aquatic classroom experience.

According to the post by All India Radio news, the initiative stemmed from the children's request, prompting the teachers at the Kannauj district primary school to transform the classroom into a makeshift swimming area. The absence of tables and chairs in the room was replaced by water, creating an immersive environment for the students.

In the video, children can be seen sitting, splashing, and playing in the water-filled classroom, with a couple even swimming in the pool-like setting. The sheer delight on their faces has resonated with viewers across social media platforms.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over one lakh views and nearly 5,000 likes, eliciting a range of reactions from viewers. Some praised the teachers for their ingenuity and dedication, applauding their efforts to bring joy to the students' lives. Others reminisced about their own childhood experiences, expressing nostalgia for similar improvised fun.

Commentary from social media users further highlighted the impact of the heartwarming video:

"Look how innocent these kids are. Would a child of a rich family swim there? It's their innocence that they are happy with what they are offered."

"Great effort by teachers! Kudos to their efforts."

"Wow, such a nice gesture. I remember when I was small, I used to make a swimming pool in my bathroom by blocking the door with towels."

"So the state couldn't afford to take them to show an actual swimming pool. Instead, they created this mockery. How poor the government becomes when it comes to giving a little privilege to government school kids."

These comments reflect a mix of admiration for the students and teachers involved, as well as concerns about resource allocation and access to amenities.

