Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024.

Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO in India at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar’s tech loaded cousin will be available for bookings online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from May 15. The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024.

Design

The XUV 3XO introduces a bold, athletic silhouette that commands attention. It features a distinctive front fascia with a piano black finish on the grille and LED Headlamps, LED DRLs and LED Fog Lamps. At the rear, the infinity LED tail lamp emphasises the wide and stable stance of the XUV 3XO.

Cabin

XUV 3XO’s cabin boasts premium Ivory colour interiors with a Soft touch leatherette dashboard that extends to the door trims, and leatherette seat upholstery. Leather accents on the steering wheel, gear knob, and front armrest further enhance the premium feel. It also gets 80+ Adrenox features, twin 26.03 cm HD screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and built-in Alexa. Adding to the list, is a Harman Kardon Premium Audio with Amplifier & Sub-woofer that also offers Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer, 9 Band Equalizer, and 4 Ambient Sound Modes.

The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, 60-degree surround view system and level 2 ADAS safety features.

Engine

The XUV 3XO is offered in three engine options. The mStallion TGDi and the turbo diesel engines churn out best-in-class power and torque of 96 kW (130 PS) & 230 Nm and 85.8 kW (117 PS) & 300 Nm respectively. Additionally, the mStallion TGDi clocks 0-60 km/h in 4.5 s while offering a segment best fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l with manual transmission.

The XUV 3XO is equipped with 6-speed AISIN 3rd Gen Automatic Transmission. Each engine is available with a 6-speed manual gear box and an added option of 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission for the petrol engines and 6-Speed AutoSHIFT+ for the diesel variants.