Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

BJP, Congress seek more time to respond to EC notice regarding MCC violation

Meet man, son of scrap dealer, cracked NEET exam in ninth attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

8 reasons why you should have dinner before 7 pm

5 tips to prevent frizzy hair in summers

9 must-watch Iranian films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

Selena Gomez reveals why she quit Instagram for four years: 'I felt like it was the...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to Prabhas-starrer being compared with Dune: 'Wherever there is...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

article-main
Mahindra XUV 3XO
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO in India at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar’s tech loaded cousin will be available for bookings online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from May 15. The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024.

Design

The XUV 3XO introduces a bold, athletic silhouette that commands attention. It features a distinctive front fascia with a piano black finish on the grille and LED Headlamps, LED DRLs and LED Fog Lamps. At the rear, the infinity LED tail lamp emphasises the wide and stable stance of the XUV 3XO.

Cabin

XUV 3XO’s cabin boasts premium Ivory colour interiors with a Soft touch leatherette dashboard that extends to the door trims, and leatherette seat upholstery. Leather accents on the steering wheel, gear knob, and front armrest further enhance the premium feel. It also gets 80+ Adrenox features, twin 26.03 cm HD screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and built-in Alexa. Adding to the list, is a Harman Kardon Premium Audio with Amplifier & Sub-woofer that also offers Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer, 9 Band Equalizer, and 4 Ambient Sound Modes.

The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, 60-degree surround view system and level 2 ADAS safety features.

Engine

The XUV 3XO is offered in three engine options. The mStallion TGDi and the turbo diesel engines churn out best-in-class power and torque of 96 kW (130 PS) & 230 Nm and 85.8 kW (117 PS) & 300 Nm respectively. Additionally, the mStallion TGDi clocks 0-60 km/h in 4.5 s while offering a segment best fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l with manual transmission.

The XUV 3XO is equipped with 6-speed AISIN 3rd Gen Automatic Transmission. Each engine is available with a 6-speed manual gear box and an added option of 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission for the petrol engines and 6-Speed AutoSHIFT+ for the diesel variants.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani backed JV to raise Rs 120090000000, establishes India’s largest…

Meet actress who had no money for food, saw failed marriage, faced death due to illness, now charges Rs 1 crore a minute

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement