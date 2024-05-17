Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

Supreme Court upholds Gujarat HC promotion of District Judges

From a restaurateur to a hit music machine: The rise of Anshul Garg

SKINOS: Transformative Dermatology Redefining Confidence and Care

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

8 animals that have unusual noses

​One-season wonders of IPL

10 deadly parasitic diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Meet actress who faced body shaming after pregnancy, baby was in ICU, she fought depression, returned to work because...

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

From a restaurateur to a hit music machine: The rise of Anshul Garg

The restaurant was a success from the word go and it gave Anshul the courage to venture into music industry.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anshul Garg has emerged to be a musical genius as in just a small spam of time, he has taken his labels DMF and Play DMF to new heights. In the last one year, he has delivered back-to-back chartbusters, including two international collaborations- Guli Mata with Shreya Ghoshal and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, and Yimmy Yimmy with Shreya and French singer Tayc. 

While he has a keen sense of music, Anshul’s background was never even related to it. He was born on May 8, 1992 in Dholpur, Rajasthan and did his BBA from IIPM, Delhi. His father is a builder and has a couple of factories in Jammu while his mother is a homemaker. Anshul also has an elder sister who is six years elder to him. She is married and has a clothing brand named Neha Manglam. Her husband owns KR Manglam schools and university in Delhi. 

Even his first professional stint wasn’t in music. “When I completed my graduation, my dad wanted me to go to London for my MBA. But I was very attracted to the hospitality industry, so I opened a restaurant in Delhi with my best friend on board as the general manager, as he had completed his hotel management course,” he shares, informing that his restaurant is named Kinbuck 2 and it is situated in Connaught Place, New Delhi. 

The restaurant was a success from the word go and it gave Anshul the courage to venture into music industry. He founded the label Desi Music Factory (DMF) with Tony Kakkar. The first song made under DMF was Akhiyaan with Neha Kakkar, Tony and Bohemia. “Then we kept on making more music. Out of our first five songs, three were huge hits,” he informs. Following DMF’s success, he founded Play DMF label on his own and delivered consecutive hit international collaborations with Guli Mata and Yimmy Yimmy. The multi-talented artist is also invested in philanthropy and supports institutions for blind children and old age homes. His aim now is to bring Play DMF on the world map and make it a renowned name globally.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    US imposes sanctions on entities 'transferring' military equipment between Russia and North Korea

    'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

    Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

    Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

    Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

    Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

    In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

    Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement