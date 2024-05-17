From a restaurateur to a hit music machine: The rise of Anshul Garg

Anshul Garg has emerged to be a musical genius as in just a small spam of time, he has taken his labels DMF and Play DMF to new heights. In the last one year, he has delivered back-to-back chartbusters, including two international collaborations- Guli Mata with Shreya Ghoshal and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, and Yimmy Yimmy with Shreya and French singer Tayc.

While he has a keen sense of music, Anshul’s background was never even related to it. He was born on May 8, 1992 in Dholpur, Rajasthan and did his BBA from IIPM, Delhi. His father is a builder and has a couple of factories in Jammu while his mother is a homemaker. Anshul also has an elder sister who is six years elder to him. She is married and has a clothing brand named Neha Manglam. Her husband owns KR Manglam schools and university in Delhi.

Even his first professional stint wasn’t in music. “When I completed my graduation, my dad wanted me to go to London for my MBA. But I was very attracted to the hospitality industry, so I opened a restaurant in Delhi with my best friend on board as the general manager, as he had completed his hotel management course,” he shares, informing that his restaurant is named Kinbuck 2 and it is situated in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The restaurant was a success from the word go and it gave Anshul the courage to venture into music industry. He founded the label Desi Music Factory (DMF) with Tony Kakkar. The first song made under DMF was Akhiyaan with Neha Kakkar, Tony and Bohemia. “Then we kept on making more music. Out of our first five songs, three were huge hits,” he informs. Following DMF’s success, he founded Play DMF label on his own and delivered consecutive hit international collaborations with Guli Mata and Yimmy Yimmy. The multi-talented artist is also invested in philanthropy and supports institutions for blind children and old age homes. His aim now is to bring Play DMF on the world map and make it a renowned name globally.