Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3080293
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Elections: Shehbaz Sharif Elected Pakistan Prime Minister For Second Time

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of Nawaz Sharif, assumed the role of Pakistan's prime minister. He was elected by lawmakers with 201 votes amidst protests within the parliament

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'
In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2
'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews