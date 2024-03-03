Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident In another tragic occurrence of violence against an Indian in the US, Amarnath Ghosh, a talented Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer, was fatally shot in St. Louis, Missouri. The distressing incident was brought to light by his friend, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee.