Meta AI: Available on WhatsApp, features and everything we know in four points

Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Meta AI
WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world and Instagram is the most used social media platform, surprisingly both of them are owned by Meta. As the world is rapidly adapting AI, tech giants are in a race to make AI chatbots more accessible. Joining that wagon, Mark Zuckerberg’s company launched Meta AI sometime ago. For those who are unaware, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. If you wish to know more about it, here are the 4 points that may simplify things for you.

Available on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

You can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger to get things done, learn, create and connect. The company first announced Meta AI at last year’s Connect, and now, more people around the world can interact with it.

Indian users getting a taste of it

Earlier this month, the company started rolling out Meta AI for several users in India. Currently in the trial phase, the AI feature is not available to a few lucky WhatsApp users and will be rolled out for more users gradually. Meta AI is already available in the US, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

How you can use Meta AI

If Meta AI is available on your update WhatApp app, you will be able to see a distinct round icon, coloured in shades of purple and blue at the top of the chat list. Users can access Meta AI in chats as well by typing "@" followed by "Meta AI" in the message field. You can use Meta AI in feed, chats, search and more across our apps to get things done and access real-time information, without having to leave the app you’re using. 

Meta AI can generate images

Meta AI’s image generation is now faster, producing images as you type, so you can create album artwork for your band, decor inspiration for your apartment, animated custom GIFs and more. You can also ask Meta AI to animate the image you liked, iterate on it in a new style or even turn it into a GIF to share with friends.

