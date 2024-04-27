Twitter
Meet veteran star's brother who struggled financially, would travel in buses despite giving hits, saved career by...

Despite starring in hit films, Adi Irani struggled for work and would travel in crowded buses as he couldn't afford auto or cab.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Adi Irani in Anari No 1
Bollywood actress and producer Aruna Irani doesn't need an introduction. But her brother, Adi Irani, has to carve his path to gain recognition. Today, Adi Irani is best remembered for his role in the blockbuster Welcome and the popular TV series Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Pradhanmantri. But he has been active in films since 1978 and has witnessed many highs and lows in his career. 

When Aruna Irani advised Adi Irani to make his mark 

Adi Irani is the brother of director-producer Indra Kumar, and Aruna Irani. When Aruna established herself as a popular actress, her younger brother Adi decided to follow in her footsteps. However, Aruna openly told Adi that he would have to find his way into films, as she did. Adi got inspired by Aruna's words and after struggling for some time, he landed a brief role in Sanjeev Kumar's Trishna (1978). 

When Adi moved to Gujarati films

Despite sharing screen space with Sanjeev Kumar, Adi was not considered for Hindi films. During that period, Aruna established herself in Gujarati cinemas as well. And then Adi also decided to try his luck in regional cinema. From 1979 to 1986, Adi worked in almost 25 Gujarati films. 

When Adi faced an extreme financial crunch despite starring in hits

In the 1990s, Adi returned to Bollywood and went on to give noteworthy performances in superhit movies such as Baazigar, Nishana, Pyaar to hona hi tha, Baadshah, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte hai, Anari, and Anari No 1. Despite starring in popular films, Adi didn't get much work and was struggling financially. Reportedly, Adi used to travel in crowded buses and would stand for hours in queues to reach studios. Adi would travel to different studios, and reach out to producers for work, but he was hardly getting good roles, until... 

Television gave a new lease on Adi's career

Adi revealed that when he was working on films, he decided that he would never do TV. But, this medium actually saved his career. After struggling for a few years, Adi got shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pradhanmantri, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, C.I.D, Savdhaan India, and Sasural Simar Ka 2. 

Watch Adi Irani in Welcome

When Adi showcased his talent in television, he was reconsidered by filmmakers and was approached for films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Pyare Mohan, Welcome, Welcome Back, and A Thursday. Today, Adi is living happily with his wife and daughter, and credits television for giving new life to his career.

