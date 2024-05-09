Who will be Apple CEO Tim Cook’s successor? Here are contenders for top position

Notably, Tim Cook has not said anything about an imminent resignation from the company but the board may face difficulties in making the tough choice when the time comes.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been Steve Jobs' successor since his resignation in 2011, now approaching the end of his tenure, the question arises, who will replace Tim Cook as the next Apple CEO?

Undoubtedly Cook has taken Apple to new heights and it will be a massive responsibility after Cook resigns.

As per the Bloomberg report, the top contender is Jeff Williams, Apple's current Chief Operating Officer, working with the company for a quarter-century. He has experience in operations and management positions, however, his age could be a factor that can go against him.

Other contenders include Craig Federighi, heading the software engineering department, and Deirdre O'Brien, leading the company's global retail operations, the report added. Both of them have valuable skills and experience.

Another top contender is John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He’s a decade younger than others and has experience in core areas like product development and regulatory affairs.

