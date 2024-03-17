All Your Need To Know About 7 Phases Of Assembly Elections 2024 | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Breaking

Lok Sabha elections | First phase to be held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May, fifth phase on 20th May, sixth phase on 25th May and the seventh phase on 1st June: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar