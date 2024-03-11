Person Falls Into Borewell At Delhi Jal Board Plant Rescue Operation Underway

A person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi on March 10. The NDRF team has reached the site along with the Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh. Apart from NDRF, teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and Delhi Police are on-site. The rescue operation is underway by digging a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the person has fallen. According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.