Bank Holidays in May 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Customers are advised to confirm all non-working dates with their nearest bank branch to plan accordingly and avoid last-minute inconveniences.

Bank customers should anticipate at least 10 non-working days at their banks this month due to various religious holidays and weekend closures. All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe at least 10 days of non-working days in May 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. It's important to note that the holiday calendar for banks is determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments, with regional holidays varying based on local customs.

Here is the full list of upcoming non-working days:

May 1: Banks will be closed nationwide and in Maharashtra for May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed to observe the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10: Banks will be closed for the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 23: Banks will remain closed for Buddha Purnima.

Regular Bank Closures

May 11: Second Saturday

May 25: Fourth Saturday

Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26

