‘Huge sign of winds of change’: Reactions pour in after SC grants Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail

Many opposition leaders who are a part of the INDIA bloc have welcomed SC’s decision to allow Delhi's chief minister to campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a major relief to AAP, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. However, he will remain out of jail till June 1, which is the last phase of the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to SC’s verdict, Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "It is not just Arvind Kejriwal who has got interim bail but by this decision of Supreme Court, truth has triumphed. This is a win of democracy and Constitution. The SC has played a major role in protecting democracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says that Arvind Kejriwal getting justice is a huge sign of winds of change.

“@ArvindKejriwal ji getting justice and relief against the dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the bjp dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy! @AamAadmiParty,” he wrote on X.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expresses her happiness after Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail.

“I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections,” she wrote on X.

