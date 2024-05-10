Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SC sets four conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for interim bail till June 1

‘Huge sign of winds of change’: Reactions pour in after SC grants Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail

Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma credit Dil Dosti Dilemma’s success to its ‘no sex, family-oriented’ content | Exclusive

SC gives Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Huge sign of winds of change’: Reactions pour in after SC grants Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail

Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma credit Dil Dosti Dilemma’s success to its ‘no sex, family-oriented’ content | Exclusive

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

8 health benefits of having fish oil

Players with most runs as captain in IPL history

First team to get eliminated in every IPL season

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma credit Dil Dosti Dilemma’s success to its ‘no sex, family-oriented’ content | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

‘Huge sign of winds of change’: Reactions pour in after SC grants Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail

Many opposition leaders who are a part of the INDIA bloc have welcomed SC’s decision to allow Delhi's chief minister to campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 10, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a major relief to AAP, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. However, he will remain out of jail till June 1, which is the last phase of the 2024 general elections.

Many opposition leaders who are a part of the INDIA bloc have welcomed SC’s decision to allow Delhi's chief minister to campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Reacting to SC’s verdict, Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "It is not just Arvind Kejriwal who has got interim bail but by this decision of Supreme Court, truth has triumphed. This is a win of democracy and Constitution. The SC has played a major role in protecting democracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says that Arvind Kejriwal getting justice is a huge sign of winds of change.

“@ArvindKejriwal ji getting justice and relief against the dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the bjp dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy! @AamAadmiParty,” he wrote on X.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expresses her happiness after Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail.

“I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections,” she wrote on X.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh

India's first elephant acupuncture treats baby elephant Bani at Wildlife SOS

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Karnataka SSLC board result 2024 declared; Check class 10th results at karresults.nic.in

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement