Powerful solar storm hits Earth, may affect internet, mobile network, Elon Musk says his...

This storm is risky for satellites, which could get affected, leading to troubles with navigation and communication on Earth

A strong geomagnetic storm has hit Earth, causing big problems for the planet's magnetic field and upper atmosphere. This storm is risky for satellites, which could get affected, leading to troubles with navigation and communication on Earth.

In 2003, a really big geomagnetic storm caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power equipment in South Africa.

Even after the storm is gone, signals between GPS satellites and ground receivers might get mixed up or lost, says The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). But there are lots of navigation satellites, so any problems shouldn't last too long.

This storm, set off by powerful solar activity, is putting SpaceX's Starlink satellite group in a tough spot, according to Elon Musk. Musk says the storm is one of the biggest in a while. He says the Starlink satellites are feeling the pressure but are holding on for now.

Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far. pic.twitter.com/TrEv5Acli2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

The effects are being felt all over, with the upper atmosphere getting hotter and bigger, which makes it harder for satellites in low orbits to move smoothly.

Starlink satellites could be at risk because of this storm. They're designed to work in low orbits where the atmosphere matters a lot. The extra drag from the storm could make them drop in altitude quickly, maybe even burning up in the Earth's atmosphere.