Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Naseeruddin Shah revealed how people of Pakistan reacted to his villainous performance in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 11, 2024, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Naseeruddin Shah in Sarfarosh
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has given several memorable performances in his career, one of them being Gulfam Hasan in Sarfarosh. In Aamir Khan-starrer, Shah played a vicious antogonist, who disguises himself as a renowned singer from Pakistan. On Friday (May 10), Sarfarosh completed 25 years, and the team celebrated the milestone by attending the special screening of the film. 

Before the screening, the cast even interacted with the media. In the conversation, Naseeruddin revealed the reaction he received for his role from Pakistan. Shah said, "Even today, I get messages on Facebook that 'Tum asli Gulfam Hasan ho’!” The veteran star further said, "Sabse zyada khushi ki baat yeh hai ki Pakistan mein Sarfarosh bahut pasand ki jaati hai.” He further revealed that earlier he was afraid about the reception from the neighbouring country, "Whenever I visited the country, Sarfaorsh was always mentioned. I was shocked. Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe (I thought they would hit me with shoes)!" Naseeruddin stated that they loved the film though he hadn't been to Pakistan for a long time. 

Aamir Khan was asked why he chose Sarfarosh, which was a bit different from his other choices in the 90s. The actor explained, “I was moved by the story. Also, it had an unusual plot. Usually, in mainstream cinema, we don’t get to see such films. It talks about some important issues but it does that sensitively. Hence, I was more than excited. I was sitting in a relaxed manner when I heard the narration.”

Aamir Khan on Sarfarosh 2 

In the same event, Aamir Khan also expressed his interest in taking the franchise forward and announced Sarfarosh 2. While speaking about Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here." Further to this, he added, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2  should be made) even I feel that."

