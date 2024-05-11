Twitter
Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

Here's how Salman Khan's ex-girfriend Somy Ali has reacted to the shocking firing incident outside his house in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2024, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan and Somy Ali
Salman Khan and his family's home in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, was attacked by two gunmen in April. The shocking incident left his fans worried and concerned about the actor's well-being. Now, Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali, who dated the actor for around seven years in the 1990s, has also expressed concerns for the superstar's safety and has also apologised to the Bishnoi community on his behalf.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Somy said, "What's happening to Salman right now, I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh or my neighbour. I would never want Salman or his family to endure any pain, and I wish him all the best."

The Yaad Gaddar actress added, "When my mother and I learned about this incident, we were shocked. We pray that he is not harmed. He and his family always have our blessings. Everyone is image-conscious, be it you, me, Salman, Shah Rukh or anybody. So, he did whatever he felt was right on his part. But currently, my focus is on what he is going through. Nobody deserves what he is experiencing right now."

In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of hunting down Chinkaras near Jodhpur while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain, following which members of the Bishnoi community had filed an FIR against the actor. Recalling that incident, Somy further stated,"I don't support hunting as a sport but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf (Salman) if he has made a mistake and please forgive him. Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones."

Somy Ali was born in Karachi, Pakistan, from where she moved to the United States at the age of nine. She came to Mumbai when she was 16 to meet her crush Salman Khan, got into a relationship with him, worked in a few movies, and went back to her home town in South Florida at the age of 24 after their much publicised break-up.

