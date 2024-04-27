Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

Released in cinemas in 2011, Miley Naa Miley Hum was pulled down from cinemas within a week of its release, and the movie failed to even earn Rs 1 crore in its lifetime.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has given some big hits in her career. However, In the last 5 years, the Queen star has faced a downfall, delivering back-to-back box office failures. However, we will discuss Kangana's biggest flop. This is a movie that even the actress doesn't want to remember. The film was made to launch the son of a prominent politician. When the movie was released it was completely ignored by the audiences and it was pulled down from the cinemas within a week.

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop is...

Miley Naa Miley Hum, Tanveer Khan-directed marked the debut of Chirag Paswan, son of former Union Minister, late Ram Vilas Paswan. In the romantic drama, Kangana Ranaut was paired with Chirag. Apart from Kangana and Chirag, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge in key roles. The movie revolves around Chirag, an aspiring tennis player who faces the wrath of his divorced parents when he tells them about his love with a supermodel, Aniskha (Kangana).

Box office collection of Miley Naa Miley Hum

The movie was released in cinemas on November 4, 2011, to overwhelmingly negative reviews. The movie had little-to-no buzz during release, and it was majorly ignored by the audiences. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Miley Naa Miley Hum couldn't even earn one crore in its lifetime. The movie grossed Rs 77 lakhs only. The movie was pulled down from cinemas, making way for Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar (released on November 11).

Chirag Paswan quit films?

After the disastrous fate of Miley Naa Miley Hum, Chirag quit films and moved to politics. He was elected to the Jamui seat in Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Currently, Chirag is serving as the 1st president of Ram Vilas' Lok Janshakti Party since 2021.

Kangana's recent box office failures

Kangana has delivered some major duds at the box office- namely Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga, Thalaivii, Dhaakad, Chandramukhi 2, and Tejas. Kangana is currently busy as she's making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Her upcoming film Emergency will be released in cinemas on June 14, 2024.