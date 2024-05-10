Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

Let us tell you that Radhika Sarathkumar has been married to actor Sarathkumar since February 2001. They were friends before marriage and have also worked in two films together. The couple has a son named Rahul born in 2004 and a daughter named Rayane born in 1992.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have started their careers with acting but then went on to enter politics and choose a different life path. Kangana Ranaut is the latest example among Bollywood actresses who have ventured into politics. Today, we will tell you about another actress who made her acting debut in 1978 and then in 2006 joined politics to explore other avenues.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Radhika Sarathkumar who made her debut with the 1978 Tamil film 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail'. She then went on to act in many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films. Apart from acting, Radhika Sarathkumar is also the founder and Creative Producer of Radaan Mediaworks India Limited. She made her debut in Hindi films in 1979 but gained popularity with the 1986 film 'Naseeb Apna Apna' along with Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz. It is a remake of the 1982 Tamil film 'Gopurangal Saivathillai'.

Radhika Sarathkumar, before the 2006 Assembly elections, joined the AIADMK. She was dismissed from the part in the same year. She was also the vice president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi from 2007 until recently when she tendered her resignation. Now, in the 2024 Indian general election, Radhika Sarathkumar is set to contest as the BJP candidate from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Radhika's marriage to Sarathkumar was her third marriage. She was earlier married to Pratap Pothan from 1985 to 1986 and then to Richard Hardy from 1990 to 1992. They had a daughter named Rayanne Hardy, who was born in 1992 and is now married to cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun. He has played in the IPL for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sarathkumar was also married to Chaya Devi from 1984 to 2000. They had two daughters, Varalaxmi (born 1985) and Pooja (born 1987). He then married Radhika in 2001 and now the couple has been happily married for more than 20 years.

