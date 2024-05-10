Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Elon Musk to soon allow users to post full-length movies on X, ‘AI Audiences’ coming soon

Meet woman who started business at 21 but failed, then earned Rs 10 crore by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

7 spectacular pics of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

First salaries of Bollywood superstars 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

Let us tell you that Radhika Sarathkumar has been married to actor Sarathkumar since February 2001. They were friends before marriage and have also worked in two films together. The couple has a son named Rahul born in 2004 and a daughter named Rayane born in 1992.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have started their careers with acting but then went on to enter politics and choose a different life path. Kangana Ranaut is the latest example among Bollywood actresses who have ventured into politics. Today, we will tell you about another actress who made her acting debut in 1978 and then in 2006 joined politics to explore other avenues. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Radhika Sarathkumar who made her debut with the 1978 Tamil film 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail'. She then went on to act in many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films. Apart from acting, Radhika Sarathkumar is also the founder and Creative Producer of Radaan Mediaworks India Limited. She made her debut in Hindi films in 1979 but gained popularity with the 1986 film 'Naseeb Apna Apna' along with Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz. It is a remake of the 1982 Tamil film 'Gopurangal Saivathillai'.

Radhika Sarathkumar, before the 2006 Assembly elections, joined the AIADMK. She was dismissed from the part in the same year. She was also the vice president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi from 2007 until recently when she tendered her resignation. Now, in the 2024 Indian general election, Radhika Sarathkumar is set to contest as the BJP candidate from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Let us tell you that Radhika Sarathkumar has been married to actor Sarathkumar since February 2001. They were friends before marriage and have also worked in two films together. The couple has a son named Rahul born in 2004 and a daughter named Rayane born in 1992.

Radhika's marriage to Sarathkumar was her third marriage. She was earlier married to Pratap Pothan from 1985 to 1986 and then to Richard Hardy from 1990 to 1992. They had a daughter named Rayanne Hardy, who was born in 1992 and is now married to cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun. He has played in the IPL for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sarathkumar was also married to Chaya Devi from 1984 to 2000. They had two daughters, Varalaxmi (born 1985) and Pooja (born 1987). He then married Radhika in 2001 and now the couple has been happily married for more than 20 years. 

READ | Meet actress who confirmed divorce, removed all photos with husband from Instagram, not Deepika Padukone

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Octopus crawls across dining table in viral video, internet is shocked

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings knocked out of playoffs race after 60-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine, whose debut film flopped, then became top star; temper ruined her career, she's now...

Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Hamare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement