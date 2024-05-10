Twitter
Business

Business

Meet woman, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...

Despite being the youngest among her siblings, Maya has made significant strides in her career within the Tata Group.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Maya Tata, the niece of the renowned business magnate Ratan Tata, is one of the potential heirs to the Tata empire and is poised to carry forward the legacy that comes with the surname. The 34-year-old is the daughter of Aloo Mistry and Noel Tata, who is Ratab Tata's half-brother. Alongside her siblings Leah and Neville, Maya serves on the board of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, a significant organisation within the Tata Group hierarchy.

Maya's maternal lineage is also noteworthy as her mother, Aloo Mistry, is the sister of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of the Tata Group, and the daughter of the late billionaire Pallonji Mistry. Notably, Maya's aunt and wife of Cyrus Mistry Rohiqa Mistry has a net worth of Rs 56,000 crore, positioning her among the richest women in India.

Despite being the youngest among her siblings, Maya has made significant strides in her career within the Tata Group. She is an alumna of Educated at Bayers Business School and the University of Warwick in the UK.

Her professional journey commenced with the Tata Opportunities Fund, a prominent private equity fund under the umbrella of Tata Capital. Later, Maya transitioned to Tata Digital, a subsidiary where she played a pivotal role in the launch of the Tata Neu app.

Reports from the Economic Times highlight Maya's contributions in portfolio management and investor relations during her tenure at the Tata Opportunities Fund. Currently, Maya holds a position as one of the six board members of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, overseeing a Kolkata-based cancer hospital inaugurated by Ratan Tata himself in 2011.

 

