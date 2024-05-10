Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, passes away

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan whose age is not known was reportedly famous within the equestrian circles for his horse riding skills.

The UAE Presidential Court has announced that a member of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died on Thursday. A cause of death has not been revealed. Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan who died in 2019.

The National newspaper quoted the Presidential Court as saying, "The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace."

The funeral prayers of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were performed at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque. His final resting place is in Al Bateen Cemetery.

The funeral was attended by Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the eldest son of the UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several other members of Abu Dhabi's ruling Nahyan family.

Offering his condolences, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I offer my profound condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and to members of the Royal Family, at this tragic news. May Allah SWT bless the departed soul with eternal peace in Jannah. Ameen!"