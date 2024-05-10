Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

Let us tell you that Vijay Deverakonda usually charges Rs 12 crore for a film. However, for his Bollywood debut, the actor reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 35 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar in the South now but there was a time when he struggled to make ends meet. The actor recently celebrated his birthday as well. Vijay Deverakonda entered the film industry with the movie 'Nuvvila' (2011).

In an interview, Vijay Deverakonda once said that he had to face a lot of difficulties in the initial phase of his career. Many times he did not even have money to pay the rent, but he did not give up and achieved superstardom with his hard work. His bank account was sometimes sealed due to a lack of money in the account.

However, he kept working hard and soon established himself as a superstar with blockbusters like 'Pelli Choopulu' (2016) and 'Arjun Reddy' (2017). In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda launched his own production house King of the Hill Entertainment.

After earning a name and fame in the South film industry, Vijay Deverakonda moved to Bollywood. He thought of conquering the industry but his debut film was super flop. Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Liger' in 2022 opposite Ananya Panday. This film, produced by Karan Johar, was a super flop at the box office. Made on a hefty budget of Rs 90 crore, it went on to earn only Rs 60.8 crore at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 'Kushi' and 'The Family Star', which were both a box-office bomb.

As for his personal life, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly dating actress Rashmika Mandanna but, the two are yet to confirm their relationship.

