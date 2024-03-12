T20 World Cup 2024 News BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

India star Virat Kohli set to be dropped from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. As per reports, the selector feels Kohli is not good enough for West Indies' slow pitches. Reportedly, Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been given the responsibility of convincing Kohli to step out.