Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26 Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at 26 after being found "unresponsive" in her apartment earlier this month, her stepfather Mike Romero said on Saturday. Sophia was found "unresponsive" in her apartment in the US on March 1 by her family, Romero wrote on GoFundMe, as he sought funds for her memorial.