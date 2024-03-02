Israel-Hamas War UN Aid Chiefs Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30000

More than 30,000 killed in Gaza, says Hamas-run health ministry. In its daily update, the health ministry reported that deaths have crossed 30,000 since Israel's attack began on Oct 7. According to the ministry, the majority of those killed were women and children. However, Hamas' Health Ministry figures don't distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties. Meanwhile, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has said life is 'draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed', as the death toll crosses the 30,000 mark.