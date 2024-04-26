Twitter
DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 43 to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, with 4 wins out of 9 matches, currently holds the 6th position on the points table, while the Mumbai Indians are placed 8th after securing victory in 3 out of their 8 matches.

Both teams have emerged victorious in 3 of their last 5 matches. The upcoming match between these two sides is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM.

In the history of the IPL, Delhi and Mumbai have competed against each other 34 times. DC has emerged victorious in 15 matches, while MI has won 19. Delhi's highest total against MI stands at 213, whereas Mumbai's highest total against DC is 234, achieved in their most recent encounter on April 7.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated DC vs MI match is set to take place at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi. The day game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between DC and MI live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted just two IPL games this year. A total of 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs, showcasing the venue as a batting paradise. The pitch is anticipated to continue favoring the batsmen, leading to high-scoring matches. 

Weather report

In the afternoon, the temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 40 degrees. The humidity levels will be around 16%, and there is no forecast of rain.

Predicted playing XIs

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

