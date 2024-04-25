'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Keyboard memes, originating from a clever 4Chan post in 2021, have recently stormed social media.

If you’ve been browsing through social media platforms lately, you’ve likely stumbled upon a peculiar trend occupying the top trending spot: "look between E and Y on your keyboard" memes. This phenomenon has sparked curiosity among users, prompting them to delve into the origins and meanings behind this viral sensation.

The trend traces back to a humble beginning, reportedly originating from a meme shared on the infamous 4Chan platform in May 2021. Featuring a character from the popular anime series K-On, the meme instructed users to "look between T and O on your keyboard." The letters Y, U, and I nestled between T and O cleverly spelled out "Yui," referencing a character from the anime, thus igniting the spark of this trend.

However, it wasn't until April 2024 that these memes found their way onto X, with users sharing posts related to anime series like 'K-On!' and 'My Hero Academia.' The format of the original 4Chan post persisted in some instances, while others explored the space between different keyboard letters, such as "U and P," leading to a variety of humorous interpretations.

As the trend gained momentum, users began crafting their own versions of the meme, substituting letters and creating hidden messages. From playful references to anime characters to witty phrases like "The only person who can make your life better is ……… Look between Y and I of your keyboard" spelling out "You," the trend evolved into a creative outlet for users worldwide.

look between Y and P on your keypad. pic.twitter.com/v9klSewlKS — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 23, 2024

Applicant: "I want to break the record for the longest time without sleep!!"



Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 23, 2024

Beyond the realm of anime, the trend transcended cultural boundaries, with people from diverse backgrounds joining in on the fun. Whether keeping it anime-centric or incorporating their own cultural references, users found common ground in the shared experience of decoding hidden messages.

Even Indians contributed their own jokes and references, adding to the eclectic mix of humor circulating online. The phenomenon highlighted the power of internet memes to bring people together and evoke laughter across borders, showcasing the universal appeal of humor in the digital age.

So, the next time you find yourself scrolling through social media, be on the lookout for these hidden keyboard messages—you never know what amusing surprises may await!