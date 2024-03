Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

A huge fire broke out during ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on March 25. The fire ignited at the sanctum sanctorum when people were playing with gulal. More than a dozen people got burnt including priests and devotees. Injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital and are under treatment