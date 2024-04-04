Search icon
3084019
DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders -Kolkata achieved a formidable total of 272/7 in 20 overs, marking the second-highest score in IPL history. -Sunil Narine showcased his career-best performance, hammering 85 runs off 39 balls. -Angkrish Raghuvanshi recorded his maiden IPL half-century. -KKR set a new record for the highest score in a powerplay. -Narine reached his fifty in just 21 deliveries. -Mitchell Starc, KKR's marquee signing, is yet to take his first wicket in IPL 2024. -Rishabh Pant requires 65 more runs to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in IPL. -KKR and RR stand as the two unbeaten teams in IPL 2024.

