DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders
DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders
-Kolkata achieved a formidable total of 272/7 in 20 overs, marking the second-highest score in IPL history.
-Sunil Narine showcased his career-best performance, hammering 85 runs off 39 balls.
-Angkrish Raghuvanshi recorded his maiden IPL half-century.
-KKR set a new record for the highest score in a powerplay.
-Narine reached his fifty in just 21 deliveries.
-Mitchell Starc, KKR's marquee signing, is yet to take his first wicket in IPL 2024.
-Rishabh Pant requires 65 more runs to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in IPL.
-KKR and RR stand as the two unbeaten teams in IPL 2024.