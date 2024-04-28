Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Another political weapon of...': AAP leader Atishi claims EC banned party's Lok Sabha campaign song

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left high-paying job at Google to become CEO of Rs 440000 crore company, his business is...

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 78000 crore company, her net worth is…

Thane Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Another political weapon of...': AAP leader Atishi claims EC banned party's Lok Sabha campaign song

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left high-paying job at Google to become CEO of Rs 440000 crore company, his business is...

9 most played mobile games

8 small-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 non-dairy foods that strengthen bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet actor, who married popular villain's daughter, starred in India's first Rs 200-crore film, then gave many flops

Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi 'press buttons' of celebs, reveals why she ignores them: 'If you shove the camera in..'

HomeIndia

India

'Another political weapon of...': AAP leader Atishi claims EC banned party's Lok Sabha campaign song

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission has banned the party's campaign song, 'Jail ka jawab vote se'

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission has banned the party's campaign song, 'Jail ka jawab vote se' stating that it showed the ruling party and agencies in a very poor lightAddressing a press conference in the national capital today, Atishi said, "It happens in a dictatorial government that the opposition is put in jail and is also prevented from campaigning. 

Today Election Commission of India has banned AAP's campaign song. This would have happened for the first time in the history of India that the Election Commission would have banned the campaign song of any party. This is the same Election Commission which does not see when BJP violates the model code of conduct every day." 

"When BJP uses ED and CBI to put opposition leaders in jail during the MCC, the poll body has no objection to that. But when the Aam Aadmi Party writes that thing in the song, then there is a lot of objection to it. The ECI said that the song 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' shows the ruling party and agencies in a very poor light," Atishi added further.

The Delhi Minister also pointed out that there is no name of BJP anywhere in AAP's campaign song but ECI says that if you talk about 'dictatorship' then this is the criticism of the ruling party.

"That means the Election Commission itself believes that BJP is running a dictatorship in this country. would like to remind the ECI that you are the successor of TN Seshan, who is remembered after so many years because he took free and fair elections in India to a new height. I want to say that after a few years, the elections of 2024 should not be remembered as when India's democracy ended, this was the election in which ECI was not neutral. I want to appeal to the Election Commission to have a look to the BJP, who is violating the Model Code of Conduct daily," Atishi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

'If I don’t get a chance despite...': Shubman Gill makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Why has WhatsApp threatened to leave India? Here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement