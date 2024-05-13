Twitter
Congress promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced that the party will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the women of poor households.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 13, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

As the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced that the party will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the women of poor households.

"Hello, my dear sisters. Women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today, our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, Congress has come up with a revolutionary step. Under Congress's 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, we will give Rs 1 lakh every year to a woman from a poor family," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message.

She further said that these guarantees have already changed the lives of crores of families in Karnataka and Telangana.

"Be it MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or Food Security, the Congress Party has empowered millions of Indians through our schemes. Mahalakshmi is the newest guarantee to take our work forward. In this difficult time, I want to assure you that the hand of Congress is with you and this hand will change your situation," she asserted.

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, the total voter turnout till 9 am was recorded at 10.35 per cent.

Earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that it had been two days since Rahul Gandhi accepted an invitation to debate the Prime Minister but the PM has not yet "mustered the courage" to accept the invite.

"Day 2 of@RahulGandhi's letter accepting an invitation to debate the Prime Minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invite," Jairam Ramesh posted on X on Monday.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

