DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye crucial 2 points as they take on Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket
Follow live score from match 64 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and LSG here.
The 64th match of the IPL 2024 will have Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place on the points table, and Lucknow Super Giants are just behind them in seventh.
During this IPL season, Delhi Capitals have played thirteen matches and won six, while Lucknow Super Giants have played twelve matches and also won six games.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara