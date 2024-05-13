DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye crucial 2 points as they take on Lucknow Super Giants

Follow live score from match 64 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and LSG here.

The 64th match of the IPL 2024 will have Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place on the points table, and Lucknow Super Giants are just behind them in seventh.

During this IPL season, Delhi Capitals have played thirteen matches and won six, while Lucknow Super Giants have played twelve matches and also won six games.