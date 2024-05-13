Cricket

IPL 2024: What will happen if GT vs KKR game is washed out?

GT will be knocked out of the playoff race if its game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad is washed out.

Gujarat Titans are facing a tough situation as they prepare to play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 Match 63 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat Titans need to win both of its remaining two games to have a chance at reaching 14 points and improving its chances of making it to the playoffs. Unfortunately, bad weather delayed the start of the game, with a sandstorm followed by heavy rain affecting the toss. But what if the GT vs KKR match is rained out? If that happens, both teams will get one point each, which won't help GT's goal of reaching 14 points. This outcome would make them the third team, after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, to be eliminated from IPL 2024. While the washout will be bad news for GT, it will be good news for SRH, CSK, RCB, LSG, and DC.

