India

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

Shimla Lok Sabha constituency elections will take place inJune this year. The date of voting is 1 June ( Phase 7 ) and the result is on 4th June.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 13, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

Shimla Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 4 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Total voters at Shimla parliamentary seat is approximately 1259085 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats. Voter turnout at Shimla parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 72.68.

Important Dates

Shimla Lok Sabha constituency elections will take place inJune this year. The date of voting is 1 June ( Phase 7 ) and the result is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections progressed across phases. Suresh Kumar Kashyap was fielded by BJP, while Vinod Kumar Sultanpuri was pitched by INC.

Past election result

In LS 2019 elections, Suresh Kumar Kashyap of the BJP won the Shimla constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 by 606182. INC’s Dhani Ram Shandil secured 278668 votes. In 2014 LS polls, BJP’s Virender Kashyap had won the Shimla, beating INC’ Mohan Lal Brakta by 84187 votes.

 
