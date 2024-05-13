Twitter
Manoj Bajpayee shares how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles: 'He was troubled by...'

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Bengaluru court grants bail to JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in kidnapping case

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles: 'He was troubled by...'

Ratan Tata's company loses Rs 29016 crore in one day after shares tank over 8%, market cap reduced to...

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles: 'He was troubled by...'

Manoj Bajpayee also shared what he advised to Sushant Singh Rajput, when both of them were working on Sonchiriya.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 13, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in Sonchiriya
Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in the 2019 crime drama Sonchiriya. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, earned a lot of critical acclaim but wasn't a commercial success. In a recent interview, Manoj recalled working with Suhant and shared how the late actor was troubled by the blind articles.

Speaking to popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Manoj said, "Sushant was very vulnerable when it came to blind articles. He was a very good human being and it is only a good person who can get affected by these things. He would often come to me and ask how to deal with these things, I used to tell him not to take these things seriously because I have gone through such situations before, and I am still bearing the brunt of such articles against me."

The National Award-winning actor further added, "I told him to handle people whose films are working, who are in power. I would handle such people in a different way. I would tell my friends to convey to them that I would come and beat them up. What’s important is that the message is conveyed. Sushant used to laugh and would say, ‘Sir aap he kar sakte ho, mein nahi kar sakta ye (Sir only you can do it, I can’t). But he was troubled by blind articles. He was a very sensitive and intelligent person."

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead inside his flat. His death was first probed by Mumbai Police, which later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is yet to file a closure report. 

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is now awaiting the release of his 100th film titled Bhaiyya Ji. The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial hits cinemas on May 24.

READ | Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

