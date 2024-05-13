Twitter
DC vs LSG IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live-streaming details for match 64 to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 13, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

The 64th match of the IPL 2024 will have Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 14th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place on the points table, and Lucknow Super Giants are just behind them in seventh.

During this IPL season, Delhi Capitals have played thirteen matches and won six, while Lucknow Super Giants have played twelve matches and also won six games.

Live streaming details

When is the DC Vs LSG IPL 2024 match?

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 14, Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the DC Vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the DC Vs LSG cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium is a balanced track with equal assistance available to the bowlers and batsman. However, historically the pitch has been favourable to the batsman. 

Weather report

In New Delhi, the temperature will be approximately 34 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 32 degrees Celsius due to humidity. The humidity level is expected to be around 18 percent. According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

DC - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Shai Hope, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG - KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya,Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

 

