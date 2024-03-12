Search icon
Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Grills SBI On Electoral Bonds Case, Says Disclose Details By Tomorrow

In a big blow to the SBI, the Supreme Court on March 11 turned down the state-run lender’s request to give an extension for submitting electoral bond data and asked it to furnish all details by tomorrow. The apex court on 15 February struck down the electoral bond scheme as “unconstitutional”, and directed the SBI to furnish details of all electoral bond purchases since April 12, 2019, to the EC by March 06. It further directed this information to be published on the EC website by March 13.

