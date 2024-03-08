SPORTS
Devdutt Padikkal has scored his first half-century in the debut match against England. Notably, Padikkal brought up his half-century by hitting a six over long-on against Bashir. During his innings of 65 runs in 103 balls, he hit 10 fours and 1 six.
American Airlines grounds all US flights on Christmas Eve due to THIS reason, it is...
This is India’s first engine-less train, not Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Tejas, Duronto Express, it's top speed is...
Temperature to dip 2°C in Northwest India in next 2 days, these states to witness thunderstorm
Shreyas Media bags exclusive rights for Maha Kumbh advertising
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announced: India vs Pakistan match to be played on…
Mukesh Ambani's 90-year-old mother Kokilaben Ambani mostly seen wearing pink-coloured sarees, know reason why
Watch: Wasim Akram steals the show with his dance moves, video goes viral
Donald Trump plans to withdraw US from WHO during second term? Report claims...
Epigamia founder Rohan Mirchandani who died of cardiac arrest, managed India's first Greek yoghurt brand worth Rs...
Manu Bhaker breaks her silence on Khel Ratna award nomination snub, says, 'there has been a lapse...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun’s bouncer Anthony, accused of pushing fans outside theatre, arrested
Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash wife makes shocking claim, says he spent his entire salary on...
Fact Check: Viral photo of Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza sparks marriage rumours, know truth here
'Piece of filth..' Startup founder Reddit's post about 'leaving India' ignites debate on Internet
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tried to hire Donald Trump's AI advisor Sriram Krishnan: 'Wanted to recruit him in...'
Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun film needs to earn THIS amount to beat Baahubali 2 as 2nd Indian film in history
Rishabh Pant's sweet conversation with specially-abled fan at MCG stadium goes viral, WATCH
Spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora's dad claims Bishnoi gang death threats 'part of larger agenda'
Merry Christmas 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on December 25
Vinod Kambli shares positive health update from hospital bed, sings THIS song
Tom Hanks' hands shake, his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live leaves fans worried: Watch
Shaan reveals how he managed to escape with his family after fire broke out in his building: 'We were asleep when...'
Himachal Pradesh's snow-covered serenity awes social amid Manali's traffic woes, watch viral videos
Sachet, Parampara welcome their baby boy, reveal glimpse of their newborn
Kerala Lottery Results December 24: Sthree Sakthi SS 447 Tuesday lucky draw result TODAY 3 pm
'I shouldn’t have gone to Olympics': Heartbroken Manu Bhaker to father after Khel Ratna snub
China's SHEIN re-enters India after 4 years as labels appear on Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's AJIO
Sudha Murty had this ONLY condition for marrying Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's 2-year-old son goes viral for his 'handsome' looks, Harbin star says 'he resembles...'
Baby John advance booking: Varun Dhawan film sells 50000 tickets, faces stiff competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani's dazzling diamond brooch catches Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez's eye at NMACC
DeepCalorie: A Visionary leap in AI-powered nutrition management
Shocking Success Story: Son became world's richest man with Rs 1958160 crore, father had no idea, he is...
'BJP is not a double engine government but...': Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at BJP-led government at Centre, in UP
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun summoned to appear before Hyderabad police today
Man sets sleeping woman on fire in New York subway, arrested
This Indian billionaire owns over Rs 1400 crore house in London, not Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, his business is...
'Shyam Benegal has been my guru in everything, not just acting but...': Shabana Azmi mourns loss of legendary filmmaker
Where is IPS Tanu Shree these days? Know her current posting
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 24, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Touching Sun This Christmas Eve: Parker's historic journey where no probe has gone before
Ila Arun reacts to Shyam Benegal death, calls him 'Bhisma Pitamah of Parallel cinema': 'I feel like orphan' | Exclusive
'No IPL contract, no Vijay Hazare trophy': Former cricketer talks about 'fallen' opener Prithvi Shaw's career downslide
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda jet off to a vacation to celebrate New Year together? Viral video shows...
Israel gives big update on Ismail Haniyeh's July killing, says Hamas leader was assassinated by...
Varun Dhawan watches Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and his opinion is...
Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Atlee seek blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple for their film Baby John - Watch
Honey Singh says 'haters meri hi aulaad hain', mentions judge on MTV Hustle, is he talking about Badshah?
Vinod Kambli's Health Update: Former cricketer suffering from 'clots in brain', know what led to this, doctors' advice
Delhi faces severe air pollution and water shortage, know why
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's FIRST post after his home was vandalised goes viral: 'May we all collectively...'
Chess Athlete Tania Sachdev questions Delhi govt for lack of recognition of sport, CM assures...
Fire breaks out at Shaan's residential building in Mumbai
Pushpa 2 stampede victim's husband reveals 'daughter doesn't know her mother's dead', says THIS about Allu Arjun
PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar pay emotional tributes to Shyam Benegal
Bank Holiday December 2024: Are banks closed today for Christmas eve?
Meet actress, who slit her wrist twice, slapped Chunky Panday, threatened Anil Kapoor, divorced star kid, is sister of..
AP Dhillon visits his 'crush' Malaika Arora's Mumbai restaurant after concert, sparks dating rumours; watch viral video
Paparazzo recalls meeting Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua, says Ranveer Singh twinned with his baby girl: 'Clung to...'
Concerned by sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal: US
Most searched person from Ambani family in 2024, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani
Meet woman, who left her career as successful dentist to crack UPSC exam, now posted as...
R Ashwin finally reveals why he abruptly retired amidst IND vs AUS Test series, says, ‘I suddenly felt…’
IND vs AUS: With 300 dollars at stake, Sarfaraz Khan captains Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test
Shaktiman’s various controversies and why he is called a ‘dejected uncle’
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun-starrer becomes first film to cross Rs 700 crore-mark in Hindi
DNA TV Show: 3 Khalistan Zindabad Force members gunned down in Pilibhit encounter
Panama President replies but Donald Trump firm on Panama Canal
Watch: Shalini Passi, Darshan join forces for unexpected Christmas duet, video goes viral
'Happy 6 months jaan': Sonakshi Sinha posts intimate pic with Zaheer Iqbal, trolls haters
Vinod Kambli health news: Doctor gives worrying update about ex-India cricketer, found clots in his…
Abhishek Bachchan protects Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan, loses his calm at paps: 'Chillao mat'
Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim: 'We couldn't...'
Delhi Weather Update: Drizzle in national capital fails to improve 'severe' air quality, AQI recorded at...
Zakir Hussain's family shares FIRST post on Instagram after his death
PSLV-C60 POEM-4: Pioneering Space Research with Cutting-Edge Payloads from ISRO, Startups, and Universities
Mohammed Shami ruled out of remaining two Tests of Border–Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI explains why
Govt allows schools to fail classes 5 and 8 students, abolishes ‘no-detention policy’
Shyam Benegal (1934-2024): Parallel cinema genius who made unconventional stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri
Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away at 90
Watch: Car drags calf for 200 meters, cows rush to stop it, video goes viral
Online consultation with Vedic Astrologer Acharya Indravarman
Consult With Best Astrologer In Bangalore Acharya Indravarman: Top Online Astrologer in Bengaluru
5 Reasons Students Choose Plutus Education For Global Finance Certifications
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveal face of their baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh to...
Know IAS Ria Dabi’s love story and all about husband IPS Manish Kumar
Meet man, who built Rs 5100 crore company, then sold it to Tata Group, its business is...
'There was no lapse...': CISF refutes reports of security failures during Dec 19 parliamentary dispute
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses Rs 1600 crore worldwide, targets Baahubali 2 and Dangal records
This 'Dhingana' rap about Babasaheb Ambedkar in MTV Hustle 4 is going viral, watch video
Know all about United States THAAD, air defence system that angered China
Virat Kohli has blocked THIS Bollywood star on Instagram
Cloud technology adoption on a fast track
Seema Haider, who entered India from Pakistan to marry Sachin Meena, announces pregnancy, watch here
IND vs AUS: THIS spinner is set to replace R Ashwin in India squad, he’s not Kuldeep Yadav - Report
The Impact of Overseas Education on Career Growth: Why You Should Study Abroad
Bangladesh requests India to send former PM Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka
Xpertnest’s $1 Million Investment Fuels BharatEarns’ Growth in India’s Financial Ecosystem
Holger Thorsten Schubart: Combining Mathematics, Science, and Open-Mindedness to Lead Us Out of the Energy Crisis
Beyond Gaming: Emerging Landscape of Immersive Technologies In India