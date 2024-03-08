IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

Devdutt Padikkal has scored his first half-century in the debut match against England. Notably, Padikkal brought up his half-century by hitting a six over long-on against Bashir. During his innings of 65 runs in 103 balls, he hit 10 fours and 1 six.