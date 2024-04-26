Who is Sangeet Singh? Man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

Sangeet Singh was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a Singapore Airlines pilot in front of CISF officers overseeing airport security nationwide at Delhi airport.

The 24-year-old imposter, Sangeet Singh, who lived in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after he committed the forgery. He was seen wandering around Delhi Airport's Metro Skywalk area, wearing a Singapore Airlines pilot's uniform and a phoney ID around his neck.

The impostor was stopped and interrogated; the forged Singapore Airlines ID for in-flight operations proved fake upon inspection.

Singh purchased the uniform and accessories from Pilot 18, Sector 9, Dwarka, in the nation's capital, and, according to the police, created the fake ID using an online app called Business Card Maker, ANI reported.

Further investigation revealed that the impostor completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020. He did, however, deceive his loved ones and friends into thinking he had secured a position as a pilot with Singapore Airlines, as per reports. A registered case under sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was made against the apprehended person.