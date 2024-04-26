Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika sparked break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Shruti even deleted her posts with Santanu from her social media.

Singer and actress Shruti Haasan had been dating visual artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika since a long time. The two sparked break up rumours after they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Daughter of veteran actors and ex-couple Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti has even deleted photos with Santanu from her social media.

Now, as per latest reports, the two of them have indeed broken up and have been living apart since one last month. A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably." There has been no official confirmation from either of them.

Shruti had recently taken a break from social media. When she came back to Instagram, she wrote a crytic post that read, "It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be." People had been speculating about her relationship since then.

As per reports, Shruti and Santanu started dating during the Covid-19 pandemic when they started interacting with each other on social media. The actress and the illustrator had been living together in her house in Mumbai, and even shared their adorable videos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The actioner, which was headlined by Prabhas and helmed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel, grossed Rs 617 crore worldwide. She will also be a part of Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

