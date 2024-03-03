Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Gautam Gambhir urges BJP Chief J. P. Nadda to relieve him of political duties. The former cricketer, who represented East Delhi, made the announcement on social media platform X. Gambhir said he wants to prioritize his cricket commitments, citing the need to refocus on the sport he played passionately before entering politics. Requested 'Party President J.P. Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties', read the tweet. Notably, the news comes amid reports that Gambhir may not get a ticket for the 2024 polls. Gambhir, had joined the BJP in March 2019 and, since then, has become a prominent face of the party in Delhi. Gambhir had won the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 6,95,109 votes.