Vivek Bindra vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: A Timeline

Court has issued another notice against Sandeep Maheshwari in the Vivek Bindra controversy.

Sandeep Maheshwari's difficulties seem to be escalating in the Vivek Bindra vs. Sandeep Maheshwari case. This controversy, which started with a YouTube video, has now become a legal battle. On the application of Dr. Vivek Bindra, the District Court Faridabad had banned both Sandeep Maheshwari and Dr. Bindra from speaking against each other on public platforms.

Sandeep Maheshwari disobeyed the court order

The Faridabad Court, in its initial order on December 22, 2023, prohibited both parties from making negative remarks against each other. Following this, on February 5, 2024, another similar order was issued, restraining both parties from making any negative comments or engaging in campaigns against each other, whether online or offline.

Despite this order, Sandeep Maheshwari held offline meetings on January 19 and February 10, 2024, where he spoke against Dr. Vivek Bindra in front of people, damaging his social image. The court has now issued a notice against Sandeep Maheshwari for disobeying its order in this case. According to the notice, Sandeep Maheshwari is required to appear before the court on May 28th.

Even before, Sandeep Maheshwari has had to face rebuke from the court.

This is not the first time that Sandeep Maheshwari has had to face rebuke from the court in this matter. Even before this, the court had issued summons for criminal defamation on Sandeep Maheshwari under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC regarding the videos made against Dr. Bindra. The court's view was that Sandeep Maheshwari's videos could have a detrimental effect on Dr. Bindra's social status, resulting in a negative impact on his image. When Sandeep Maheshwari attempted to have the court summons cancelled at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he failed.

The Faridabad Court has issued another notice against Sandeep Maheshwari, indicating that his challenges are escalating further. The Faridabad Court had lifted the ban imposed on Dr. Vivek Bindra on April 4, 2024, while the restriction on Sandeep Maheshwari from making derogatory statements about Dr. Bindra is still in place.